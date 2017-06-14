Jun 14, 2017 10:36 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Encore Software: Outcome of board meeting
Encore Software Ltd has informed about Standalone Financial Results for the period ended March 31, 2017, Consolidated Financial Results for the period ended March 31, 2017 and the Board also approved the induction of Mr. A A ('Deepu') Kalaya as Director on the Board.
Encore Software Ltd has informed BSE about:
1. Standalone Financial Results for the period ended March 31, 2017
2. Consolidated Financial Results for the period ended March 31, 2017
3. The Board also approved the induction of Mr. A A ('Deepu') Kalaya as Director on the Board.Source : BSE
