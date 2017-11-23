Empower India appoints Zulfeqar Mohammad Khan as MD

Board of Directors in their meeting held today i.e. on 22nd November, 2017 approved the following:1. Change of Designation of Mr. Rajgopalan Iyengar from Executive Director, CEO to Executive Director, CFO.2. Appointment of Mr. Zulfeqar Mohammad Khan as the Managing director.3. Appointment of Mr. Pankaj Mishra and Mr. Rajkumar Singh as Additional Independent Directors.4.Appointment of Mr. Vinod Shinde as Additional Non-Executive Director.5.Resignation of Mr. Mangesh Gurav as CFO, and Mr. Nikhil Pednekar and Mrs. Jayashree Helonde as Independent Directors.Source : BSE