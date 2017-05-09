May 09, 2017 03:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Empire Industries to consider dividend
Empire Industries Ltd has informed BSE that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 23, 2017, inter alia, to consider approval of Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended March 31, 2017 and recommendation of Dividend, if any, for the financial year 2016-2017, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company.Source : BSE