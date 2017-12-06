App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Dec 06, 2017 03:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Emmsons International's board meeting on December 14, 2017

To consider and approve the Un-audited financial results for the second and half year ended on 30th September, 2017 and any other matter which the board may deem fit

 
 
To consider and approve the Un-audited financial results for the second and half year ended on 30th September, 2017 and any other matter which the board may deem fit.

Emmsons International is in the Trading sector.

The company management includes Anil Monga - Chairman & Managing Director, Rajesh Monga - Whole Time Director, Satish Chandra Gupta - Non Executive Director, Viresh Shankar Mathur - Non Executive Director, Soni Jaiprakash Benydin - Addnl.Non Exe.Independent Director, Subhash Chander - Independent Director.

It is listed on the BSE with a BSE Code of 532038.

Its Registered office is at 17, Community Centre,,Zamrudpur New Delhi,Delhi - 110048.

Their Registrars are Link Intime India Pvt. Ltd.
