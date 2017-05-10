Emmessar Biotec's board meeting on May 24, 2017

Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Listing Regulations, we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Emmessar Biotech & NutritionLimited is scheduled to be held on May 24, 2017, inter alia, to consider and take on record Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2017. Further, in view of the provisions of 'Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015' and Company's 'Code of Internal Procedures and Conduct for Regulating, Monitoring and Reporting of Trading by Insiders', the Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company will be closed for all Designated persons (as defined in the Code) which includes Directors of the Company from May 17, 2017 to May 26, 2017.Source : BSE