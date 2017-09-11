Emmbi Industries' AGM on September 22, 2017

The twenty-third Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the members of the Company will be held on Friday, 22nd September, 2017 at 10.30 a.m. at the registered office of the Company at 99/2/1 & 9, Madhuban Industrial Estate, Madhuban Dam Road, Rakholi Village, U. T. of Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Silvassa 396 230.Pursuant to provisions of Section 108 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 20 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, as amended from time to time, and Regulation 44 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, the Company is pleased to provide to its members the facility to cast their vote(s) on all resolutions set forth in the Notice by electronic means ('e-voting'). The instructions for e-voting are mentioned in the Notice attached.The Company has fixed Friday, 15th September, 2017 as the 'Record Date' for the purpose of determining the members eligible to receive dividend recommended by the Board of Directors for the financial year 2016-2017.The Notice containing the business to be transacted at the AGM is enclosed herewith.Source : BSE