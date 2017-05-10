App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 10, 2017 10:06 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Emkay Global Financial Services to consider dividend

Emkay Global Financial Services has informed that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on May 24, 2017, for approval/ declaration of the 4th Quarter Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results and Audited Financial Results for the year ended March 31, 2017 and recommendation of Dividend for FY16-17, if any.

Emkay Global Financial Services to consider dividend
Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on May 24, 2017, for approval/ declaration of the 4th Quarter Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results and Audited Financial Results for the year ended March 31, 2017 and recommendation of Dividend for Financial Year 2016-2017, if any.

Further “In terms of the Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading in Shares of Emkay Global Financial Services Limited (EGFSL), the Trading Window will be closed from May 10, 2017 to May 26, 2017, i.e. from the day of the intimation to the Stock Exchanges till 48 hours after the declaration of the Financial Results being made Public”.Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.