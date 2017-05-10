Emkay Global Financial Services to consider dividend

Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on May 24, 2017, for approval/ declaration of the 4th Quarter Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results and Audited Financial Results for the year ended March 31, 2017 and recommendation of Dividend for Financial Year 2016-2017, if any.Further “In terms of the Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading in Shares of Emkay Global Financial Services Limited (EGFSL), the Trading Window will be closed from May 10, 2017 to May 26, 2017, i.e. from the day of the intimation to the Stock Exchanges till 48 hours after the declaration of the Financial Results being made Public”.Source : BSE