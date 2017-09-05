App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Sep 04, 2017 10:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Emerald Leasing's AGM held on September 28, 2017

We kindly want to inform you that the Notice is hereby given that the Annual General Meeting of Emerald Leasing Finance and Investment Company will be held on Thursday, September 28, 2017 at 9.00 A.M.

Emerald Leasing's AGM held on September 28, 2017
Notice is hereby given that the Annual General Meeting of Emerald Leasing Finance and Investment Company Limited will be held on Thursday, the 28th day of September, 2017 at 9.00 A.M. at 59, First Floor, Uday Park, Gautam Nagar New Delhi South Delhi -110049 as per notice which has been sent to shareholders (Copy enclosed).

Further notice is given that pursuant to section 91 of the Companies Act 2013 register of members and register of share transfer will remain closed from 25th September 2017 to 28th September 2017 both days inclusive.
Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.