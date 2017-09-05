Emerald Leasing's AGM held on September 28, 2017

Notice is hereby given that the Annual General Meeting of Emerald Leasing Finance and Investment Company Limited will be held on Thursday, the 28th day of September, 2017 at 9.00 A.M. at 59, First Floor, Uday Park, Gautam Nagar New Delhi South Delhi -110049 as per notice which has been sent to shareholders (Copy enclosed).Further notice is given that pursuant to section 91 of the Companies Act 2013 register of members and register of share transfer will remain closed from 25th September 2017 to 28th September 2017 both days inclusive.Source : BSE