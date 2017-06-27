Emco: Outcome of board meeting

Pursuant to Reg 30 of the SEBI(LODR), 2015,this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today 26.06.2017, has inter-alia, approved the followings :1)Increase in Authorized Share Capital from the Rs. 20 Cr to Rs. 75 Cr.2)Alteration to the capital clause of the MOA3)Raising of funds up to an amount not exceeding Rs. 225 Cr by way of Rights Issue/ QIP and/or on preferential allotment basis, an issue any other Securities in one or more combination thereof4)Issue of equity shares up to an amount not exceeding Rs. 75 cr to lenders pursuant to conversion of existing loans.5)Issue of OCD or any other mode of securities up to an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs. 300 crores to lenders pursuant to conversion of existing loans.6)Approval for availing loan with an option to convert into Equity Shares of the Company in furtherance of the proposed refinancing of the existing debt in terms of the S4A7)To convene an EOGM of on 01.08.2017, at 11:30 a.mSource : BSE