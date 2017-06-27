App
Jun 27, 2017 09:41 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Emco: Outcome of board meeting

This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today 26.06.2017.

Emco: Outcome of board meeting
Pursuant to Reg 30 of the SEBI(LODR), 2015,this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today 26.06.2017, has inter-alia, approved the followings :
1)Increase in Authorized Share Capital from the Rs. 20 Cr to Rs. 75 Cr.
2)Alteration to the capital clause of the MOA
3)Raising of funds up to an amount not exceeding Rs. 225 Cr by way of Rights Issue/ QIP and/or on preferential allotment basis, an issue any other Securities in one or more combination thereof
4)Issue of equity shares up to an amount not exceeding Rs. 75 cr to lenders pursuant to conversion of existing loans.
5)Issue of OCD or any other mode of securities up to an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs. 300 crores to lenders pursuant to conversion of existing loans.
6)Approval for availing loan with an option to convert into Equity Shares of the Company in furtherance of the proposed refinancing of the existing debt in terms of the S4A
7)To convene an EOGM of on 01.08.2017, at 11:30 a.m
Source : BSE

