Emco's board of directors meeting held on June 26, 2017

Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 Notice is hereby given that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, 26th June, 2017, inter- alia, to consider following items:1.Increase in authorized share capital of the Company and other matters incidental thereto2.Consider the matter of raising funds by issue of Securities or any instrument in any mode and other matters incidental thereto, in compliance with applicable laws.It is further informing that pursuant to provisions of code of Internal Procedures and Conduct for Regulating, Monitoring and Reporting of Trading by Insiders of the Company read with SEBI (Prohibition of insider Trading) Regulation, 2015, trading window for dealing in securities of the Company will remain closed for all the designated persons including Promoters and Directors from 22nd June, 2017 to 28th June, 2017.This is for your information and records.Source : BSE