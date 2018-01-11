Emami Infrastructure - Outcome of board meeting

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated 9th September, 2015, this is to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today, the 11th of January, 2018, have, inter-alia, approved issue of Redeemable, Non-Convertible Debentures upto Rs. 500 Crs on private placement basis.This is to further inform that the Company has signed Term Sheet for issue of Rated, Unlisted, Redeemable, Non-Convertible Debentures of Rs. 100 Crs. The Company is to negotiate the terms for issuance of balance Rs. 400 Crs and accordingly the Company will inform the relevant particulars at the relevant times.This is to further inform that the proposal for issue of NCDs as approved by the Board of Directors in their meeting held on 25th January, 2017 has been withdrawn, as the same could not be acted upon due to lack of mutual agreement on terms and conditions thereof.Source : BSE