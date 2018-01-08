App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Jan 08, 2018 12:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Emami Infrastructure's board meeting on January 11, 2018

This is to inform that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday, 11th January, 2018 at Acropolis, 13th Floor, 1858/1, Rajdanga Main Road, Kasba, Kolkata - 700 107 to, inter-alia, consider and approve the proposal for issue of Non-Convertible Debentures.

 
 
Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ('Listing Regulations'), this is to inform that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday, 11th January, 2018 at Acropolis, 13th Floor, 1858/1, Rajdanga Main Road, Kasba, Kolkata - 700 107 to, inter-alia, consider and approve the proposal for issue of Non-Convertible Debentures.

Further, as per the Company's Code of Conduct to Regulate, Monitor and Report of Trading by Insiders, the Trading Window of the Company for dealing in the securities of the Company shall remain closed for Employees, Directors, officers and designated persons of the Company from 8th January, 2018 to 13th January, 2018 (both days inclusive).

This is for your information and record.
Source : BSE
