Elque Polyesters - Outcome of board meeting

Outcome of Board Meeting under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
Elque Polyester is in the Plastics sector.
The company management includes Shubhra Mukherjee - Whole Time Director, Samir Kumar Mallick - Non Exe.Non Ind.Director, Umasankar Chattopadhyay - Director, Supratik Sen Barat - Director.
It is listed on the BSE with a BSE Code of 532060.
Its Registered office is at 85, S N Banerjee Road, , Kolkata,West Bengal - 700014.Their Registrars are S K Infosolutions Pvt. Ltd.Source : BSE