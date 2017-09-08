App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in
Register
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Sep 07, 2017 09:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Elnet Tech: Outcome of board meeting

We would like to inform you that at the Board meeting held today, the Board of Directors approved the un-audited results of the company for the first quarter ended June 30, 2017.

Elnet Tech: Outcome of board meeting
We would like to inform you that at the Board meeting held today, the Board of Directors approved the un-audited results of the company for the first quarter ended 30th June, 2017. A copy of the Un-audited Financial Results along with the Limited Review report of the Independent Auditors is enclosed for your information and records.

The above information is also available on our website at www.elnettechnologies.com.

Kindly take the same on record.


Thanking you,

Yours truly,
For ELNET TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED


Unnamalai Thiagarajan
Managing Director

Encl.: As above
Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.