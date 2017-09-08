Elnet Tech: Outcome of board meeting

We would like to inform you that at the Board meeting held today, the Board of Directors approved the un-audited results of the company for the first quarter ended 30th June, 2017. A copy of the Un-audited Financial Results along with the Limited Review report of the Independent Auditors is enclosed for your information and records.The above information is also available on our website at www.elnettechnologies.com.Kindly take the same on record.Thanking you,Yours truly,For ELNET TECHNOLOGIES LIMITEDUnnamalai ThiagarajanManaging DirectorEncl.: As aboveSource : BSE