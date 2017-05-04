Elnet Technologies' board meeting on May 12, 2017

NOTICE is hereby given pursuant to Regulation 29 read with Regulation 47 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 that a meeting of the Board of Director of the Company is scheduled be held at the Registered Office of the Company on Friday, 12th May, 2017 at 05.00 PM inter alia: i)To consider and approve Audited financial results (both standalone and consolidated) of the Company for the year ended 31st March, 2017. ii)To consider recommendation of dividend for the financial year 2016-17 if any. Kindly acknowledge receipt.Source : BSE