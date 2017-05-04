May 04, 2017 03:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Elnet Technologies' board meeting on May 12, 2017
NOTICE is hereby given pursuant to Regulation 29 read with Regulation 47 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 that a meeting of the Board of Director of the Company is scheduled be held at the Registered Office of the Company on Friday, 12th May, 2017 at 05.00 PM inter alia: i)To consider and approve Audited financial results (both standalone and consolidated) of the Company for the year ended 31st March, 2017. ii)To consider recommendation of dividend for the financial year 2016-17 if any. Kindly acknowledge receipt.Source : BSE