May 04, 2017 03:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Elnet Technologies to consider dividend
Elnet Technologies Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Director of the Company is scheduled be held on May 12, 2017, to consider and approve Audited financial results (both standalone and consolidated) of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2017.
Elnet Technologies Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Director of the Company is scheduled be held on May 12, 2017, inter alia:
1. To consider and approve Audited financial results (both standalone and consolidated) of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2017.
2. To consider recommendation of dividend for the financial year 2016-17 if any.Source : BSE
1. To consider and approve Audited financial results (both standalone and consolidated) of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2017.
2. To consider recommendation of dividend for the financial year 2016-17 if any.Source : BSE