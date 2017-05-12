Elnet Tech's board approves 14% dividend

App
May 12, 2017 10:08 PM IST

We would like to inform you that the Board has recommended a dividend of 14% subject to the approval of shareholders at the ensuing 26th Annual General Meeting.

In continuation with our earlier letter dated 12th May, 2017 on the outcome of Board Meeting filed, we would like to inform you that the Board has recommended a dividend of 14% subject to the approval of shareholders at the ensuing 26th Annual General Meeting. Kindly take the same on record.Source : BSE

