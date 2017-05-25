Ellora Paper's board meeting on May 30, 2017

In accordance with regulation 29(1) SEBI Listing obligation and Disclosure Regulation 2015, a meeting of Board of Director of the Company is scheduled to be held on 30th May, 2017 at 02.00 pm at the Registered Office of the Company at 379, Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru Marg, Sitabuldi, Nagpur- 440012 to consider and approve, interalia, the Audited Financial Result for quarter and year ended 31st march 2017Source : BSE