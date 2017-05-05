App
Stocks
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 05, 2017 02:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Elixir Capital to consider dividend
Elixir Capital Ltd has informed BSE that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on May 24, 2017, inter alia, to consider and approve the following:

1. Approve and take on record the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2017.

2. To recommend and consider the Dividend, if any.

Disclosure of Trading Window:

With regard to the announcement of Audited Financial, Results as aforesaid, the “Trading Window” for dealing with securities of the Company will remain closed from the date of this notice and will open 48 hours after the declaration of Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2017 in accordance with the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015. It is clarified that “Trading Window of the Company will remain closed only for the Directors/Officers/Designated Employees of the Company along with their respective immediate relatives persons having contractual and fiduciary relationship including but not limited to auditors, law firms, analysts, consultant, shall not involve in any transaction for dealing/trading in the securities of the Company during the period when trading window is closed as per SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015. This is however not applicable for the general investors and the trading will be open for them.Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

