May 05, 2017 02:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Elixir Capital's board meeting on May 24, 2017
Intimation of Board Meeting to consider Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2017 and to recommend and consider the Dividend, if any under Regulation 29 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.
