Elgi Equipments' board meeting on May 9, 2017

Stocks
Apr 18, 2017 12:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 9th Day of May, 2017

This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 9th Day of May, 2017, at Coimbatore, inter alia; 1.To consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31stMarch, 2017. 2.To consider recommendation of Dividend on 158454508 fully paid equity shares of Rupee 1 each for the financial year 2016-17, if any. Further we would like to inform that as per the Company's Standards for Code of Conduct to regulate, monitor and report trading by Insiders, the Trading Window for Company's shares is closed for a period from 02nd Day of May, 2017 to 11th Day of May, 2017 (i.e. 48 hours after the results are made public on the above scheduled Board Meeting).Source : BSE

