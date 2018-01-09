App
Announcements
Jan 09, 2018

Elgi Equipments to consider December quarter results on January 29, 2018

This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, 29th Day of January, 2018, at Coimbatore, to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 31st December, 2017.

 
 
Ref: Clause 29(1)(g) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations - 2015.
Sub: Intimation about the date of Board Meeting - reg.

This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, 29th Day of January, 2018, at Coimbatore, inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 31st December, 2017.

Further we would like to inform that as per the Company's Standards for Code of Conduct to regulate, monitor and report trading by Insiders, the Trading Window for Company's shares is closed for a period from Friday, 19th Day of January, 2018 to Wednesday, 31st Day of January, 2018 (i.e. 48 hours after the results are made public on the above scheduled Board Meeting).
Source : BSE
Markets pin hopes on earnings revival; top 10 sectors on investors’ radar in Q3

Budget 2018: FM may offer sneak peek into direct tax overhaul plans

India will be $5 trillion economy by 2025; FIIs unlikely to miss party at D-Street

