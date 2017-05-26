May 26, 2017 02:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Elegant Marbles: Outcome of board meeting
Elegant Marbles & Grani Industries Ltd has informed BSE that the Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company was held on May 26, 2017, decided to hold the Annual General Meeting for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2017 on July 26, 2017 at 09.00 am, at the Registered Office of the Company.
