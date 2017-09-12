Elegant Marble: Outcome of board meeting

We would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. September 12, 2017 has, inter-alia:1. Approved the Unaudited Financial Results, prepared in accordance with the Indian Accounting Standards, along with Limited Review Report thereon for the quarter ended June 30, 2017.Please note that the enclosed Results are as per the formats prescribed in Schedule III to the Companies Act, 2013 in compliance with SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/FAC/62/2016 dated July 05, 2016.The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 11:00 a.m. and concluded at 01:00 p.m.Kindly take the above information on your record.Source : BSE