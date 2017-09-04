Elegant Marble's board meeting on September 12, 2017

Please be informed that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, September 12, 2017 at 11.00 a.m to, inter – alia, consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2017.Pursuant to this, the Company has decided that the close period (i.e. closure of trading window) for the insiders covered under the 'Code of Conduct' as per the Securities Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, would commence from 6.00 p.m. on September 05, 2017 and end 48 hours after the results are made public on September 12, 2017.Source : BSE