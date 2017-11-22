Elegant Marble's board meeting on November 28, 2017

Subject: Intimation of meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company under Regulation 29(1)(a) and 29(2) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015Dear Sir / Madam,We wish to inform that pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(a) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday, November 28, 2017 at 11.00 a.m to, inter - alia, consider during the Financial Year 2017-18.1. To consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results under Indian Accounting Standards (IND-AS) for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2017.2. To discuss any other matter with the permission of Chair.Accordingly, pursuant to the Company's Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the trading window for dealing in securities of the Company shall remain closed from November 22, 2017 to November 30, 2017 (both days inclusive) for the Directors, Officers and all the designated Employees of the Company for prevention of any insider trading.You are requested to take the above on record.Source : BSE