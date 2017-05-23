Electrotherm: Outcome of board meeting

This is to inform you that the Board of Directors ('Board') of the Company at their meeting held on 23rd May, 2017 has approved the following: 1.Considered, approved and adopted Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Result for quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2017. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulations, we are enclosing Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Result along with Auditors' Report and Statement on Impact of Audit Qualification(s) for the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2017. 2.Appointment of Dr. Krishna Kant Shiromani (DIN : 07827220) as an Additional Director in the category of Non-Executive Independent Director. The brief profile of Mr. Krishna Kant Shiromani, Independent Director, is enclosed herewith. 3.Take note of resignation of Mr. Chaitanyapratap Sharma (DIN : 07067095) Independent Director of the Company with effect from 17th May, 2017. The meeting commenced at 12.30 p.m. and concluded at 07:15 p.m.Source : BSE