Electrotherm's board meeting held on April 26, 2017

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (the ‘Listing Regulations'), we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the company at their meeting held on 26th April, 2017 have approved: (i)Change in designation of Mr. Mukesh Bhandari (DIN: 00014511), Managing Director from 'Chairman' to 'Chairman & Managing Director' with effect from 26th April, 2017. (ii)Appointment of Mr. Siddharth Bhandari (DIN:01404674) as Additional Director and Whole Time Director with effect from 26th April, 2017. (iii)Appointment of Dr. Narayan Masand (DINL 07797910) as Additional Director in the category of Non-Executive Independent Director with effect from 26th April, 2017. You are requested to please take the same on your record.Source : BSE