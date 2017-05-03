Electrosteel's board meeting to be held on May 19, 2017

Pursuant to Regulation 29 and other applicable Regulations of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on 19 May 2017 inter-alia to: 1.Consider and approve the Standalone Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and Financial Year ended 31 March 2017 alongwith the Consolidated Financial Results for the Financial Year ended 31 March 2017. 2.Consider the recommendation of dividend, if any, on Equity Shares of the Company for the Financial Year 2016-17.Source : BSE