Elecon Engineering Company's board meeting on February 7, 2018

This is to inform you that in terms of Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company has been scheduled on Wednesday, 7th February, 2018 at Vallabh Vidyanagar, inter alia, to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Both Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and nine months ended on December 31, 2017 alongwith related segment-wise financial results.Further, we wish to inform you that as per the Code of Conduct adopted by the Company, to regulate, monitor and report trading by insiders, pursuant to the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company shall remain closed from 31st January, 2018 to 9th February, 2018 (both days inclusive).Please take the same on your record.Source : BSE