Apr 13, 2017 04:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Elcid Investment: Outcome of board meeting

This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company had their meeting held today i.e 13th April 2017 have taken the following decisions: 1.To appoint M/s. Linkintime India Private Limited as the Register and Share Transfer Agent of the Company subject to the approval of the Shareholders of the Company. 2.To keep the Register and Index of Members and returns under section 92 of the Companies Act 2013 together with the copies of certificates and documents required to be annexed thereto at the office of the Registrar and Share Transfer agent, if approved by the Shareholders. 3.To adopt new set of Articles of Association as per the provisions of Companies Act 2013. You are requested to kindly the above in your records and oblige.Source : BSE

tags #Announcements #Elcid Investment

