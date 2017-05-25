May 25, 2017 02:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
EL CID Investments recommends final dividend
EL CID Investments Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors in their meeting held on May 25, 2017, has approved the payment of final dividend of Rs. 15/- per Share subject to the approval of shareholders in the Annual General Meeting.
