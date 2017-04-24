Apr 24, 2017 10:28 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Elantas Beck India's board meeting on May 10, 2017
Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday, 10 May 2017, at Pune, to consider and approve the un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 31 March 2017.
Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday, 10 May 2017, at Pune, to consider and approve the un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 31 March 2017.Source : BSE