May 16, 2017 12:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Elango Industries' board meeting on May 24, 2017

Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Regulation 29 and Regulation 47 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday, 24th May 2017 to consider the Un-audited Financial Results for Fourth Quarter ending 31-03-2017 and for the Audited Results for the Financial Year ended 31st March 2017. The "Trading Window" for dealing with securities of the Company will remain closed from the date of this notice i e from 16-05-2017 to 24-05-2017. in accordance with the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015. It is clarified that Trading Window of the Company will remain closed only for the Directors/ Officers / designated employees of the Company along with their respective immediate relatives persons having contractual and fiduciary relationshipSource : BSE

