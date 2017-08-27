Ekam Leasing 24th AGM held on September 16, 2017

Intimation regarding 24th Annual General Meeting, Book Closure (i.e Saturday, 9th September, 2017 to Saturday, 16th September, 2017 (both days inclusive) & E-Voting (i.e Wednesday, 13th September, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. and ends on Friday, 15th September, 2017 at 5:00 p.m.)Further please note that 24th Annual General Meeting of the company to be held on 16th September, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.Source : BSE