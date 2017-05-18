Eimco Elecon: Outcome of board meeting

The outcome of the Board Meeting held on today..18.05.2017 is as under :- The Board considered and approved the Audited Financial Results (Both Standalone & Consolidated) alongwith Auditors' Report for the financial year ended on 31st March, 2017 as per Regulation 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 and also the Declaration with respect to audit report with unmodified opinion on the said financials. The Board has recommended a dividend of 50% (? 5/- per equity share) on 5768385 fully paid equity shares of ? 10/- each, for the financial year 2016-17. The Board appointed Smt. Manjuladevi Shroff, Independent Director, as a Member of Audit Committee. The Board, Subject to the approval of members, appointed M/s Thacker Butala Desai, Chartered Accountants, as Statutory Auditors of the Company for a period of Five (5) years from the conclusion of ensuing 43rd Annual General Meeting of the Company for the financial year 2016-17 as the term of M/s Talati & Talati, Chartered Accountants, present Statutory Auditors has been completed. Brief Profile of Proposed new Auditors M/s Thacker Butala Desai is attached herewith.Source : BSE