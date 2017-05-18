May 18, 2017 04:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Eimco Elecon recommends dividend
Eimco Elecon (India) Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 18, 2017, has recommended a dividend of 50 percent (Rs. 5/- per equity share) on 5768385 fully paid equity shares of Rs. 10/- each, for the financial year 2016-17.
Eimco Elecon (India) Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 18, 2017, inter alia, has recommended a dividend of 50% (Rs. 5/- per equity share) on 5768385 fully paid equity shares of Rs. 10/- each, for the financial year 2016-17.Source : BSE