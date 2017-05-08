App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 08, 2017 04:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

EID Parry's microalgae plant gets US FDA approval

Parry Nutraceuticals said it is also stepping up its new product development (NPD) efforts to meet increasing customer demand for value-added products based on microalgae.

EID Parry's microalgae plant gets US FDA approval

Moneycontrol News

Parry Nutraceuticals, a division of Rs 29,500 crore Murugappa Group's EID Parry on Monday said it has received the US FDA approval for its India facility for organic microalgae cultivation and processing.

EID Parry is India's leading maker of sugar.

The fully organic, 130 acres - 600 tonnes per annum (TPA) facility, located in Oonaiyur, Pudukottai district, Tamil Nadu, has received the Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the US FDA following an inspection of the facility in July 2016, the company said.

Parry Nutraceuticals said it is also stepping up its new product development (NPD) efforts to meet increasing customer demand for value-added products based on microalgae.

Elaborating on the plans, Muthu Murugappan added, “Our new product strategy is to provide value addition to our existing micro-algal range. Some of the products that we will bring to the market over the next two years include Organic Chlorella, Spirulina Granules, CO2 Extracted Lutein and Algal Beta Glucan, to name a few.”

“Other exciting new areas currently under development include vegan algal proteins, chlorophyll and algae (vegan) omega-3s," Murugappan added.

The nutraceuticals division’s standalone turnover was at Rs 72 crore in 2015-2016 representing 3 percent of the company’s turnover. About 86 percent of this represents exports.

Parry has more than 2 decades of experience in cultivation and processing of microalgae-based nutraceuticals including Organic Spirulina, a recognised dietary supplement with high protein content, Astaxanthin, a powerful antioxidant, Organic Chlorella, which helps in detoxification & healthy ageing, and other phytochemicals.

Parry Nutraceuticals has global customer base for its nutritional supplements in over 35 countries.

Parry Nutra’s US arm, Valensa International based in Florida, is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EID Parry which specialises in development of condition-specific nutraceuticals (addressing joint, eye and cardio-vascular health issues), backed by clinical science and IP.

In 2014, EID Parry acquired Alimtec SA, based in Chile, for cultivation of Heamatococcus Pluvialis for extraction of Astaxanthin, a powerful antioxidant, marketed by Valensa under its trademark Zanthin or Natural Astaxanthin.

Shares of EID Parry rose 0.66 percent to close at Rs 328.10 on BSE, the benchmark Sensex gained 0.23 percent to end at 29,926.15 points.

tags #EID Parry Ltd #microalgae plant #Murugappa group company #nutraceuticals business #US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA)

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.