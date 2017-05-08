May 08, 2017 03:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Parry Nutraceuticals gets USFDA nod for Microalgae facility
Parry Nutraceuticals, a division of EID Parry and part of the Murugappa Group, has received the US Food and Drug Administration (US-FDA) approval for its India facility for organic microalgae cultivation and processing.
Enclosed a copy of the Press Release issued in connection with the receipt of U.S. Food and Drug Administration (US-FDA) approval for the Company's microalgae facility at Oonaiyur, Pudukottai District, Tamil Nadu.Source : BSE