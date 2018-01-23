EID Parry's board meeting on February 7, 2018

Notice is hereby given pursuant to Regulation 29 (1) (a) and other applicable provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, February 7, 2018 to inter- alia consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter/ period ended December 31, 2017. We are arranging to issue a public notice regarding the same.We request you to take the above information on record.Source : BSE