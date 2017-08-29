Aug 28, 2017 08:56 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Eicher Motors starts commercial production at Tamil Nadu plant
Royal Enfield, the global leader in mid size motorcycles, today started commercial production from its new manufacturing facility at Vallam Vadagal near Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India.
Source : BSE
