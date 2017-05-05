App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 05, 2017 03:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Eicher Motors: Outcome of board meeting

Approved the audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2017, audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2017 and noted Auditors' Reports with unmodified opinion thereon.

Eicher Motors: Outcome of board meeting
Financial Results for the 4th quarter and year ended Mar 31, 2017 Approved the audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2017, audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2017 and noted Auditors' Reports with unmodified opinion thereon; The copies of the audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results along with Reports of the Statutory Auditors thereon are enclosed herewith for your records. A declaration pursuant to Regulation 33(3)(d) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, regarding unmodified opinion of the Statutory Auditors on the annual financial results for the financial year ended March 31, 2017 is enclosed herewith.

tags #Announcements

