Eicher Motors approves 1000% dividend

Board of Directors at its Meeting held today, May 5, 2017, have recommended dividend of 1000% (i.e. Rs. 100/- per equity share of face value of Rs. 10 each) for approval of the shareholders for the financial year ended March 31, 2017. The dividend shall be paid within 30 days from the date of approval of the shareholders in the ensuring 35th Annual General Meeting.Source : BSE