App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Sep 04, 2017 08:47 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Edynamics Solutions: Outcome of board meeting

Calling the 17th Annual General Meeting of the Company on September 28, 2017 at Navkar Tirth Atisey Ksetra, Village Neelwal, near Mahaviday Ksetra, Ghevra, Rohtak Road, Delhi at 9.00 A.M for the Financial Year 2016-17.

Edynamics Solutions: Outcome of board meeting
Dear Sir,
We would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on 2ndSeptember, 2017 approved the following Businesses:-

1.Calling the 17th Annual General Meeting of the Company on September 28, 2017 at Navkar Tirth Atisey Ksetra, Village Neelwal, near Mahaviday Ksetra, Ghevra, Rohtak Road, Delhi at 9.00 A.M for the Financial Year 2016-17.

2.Considered and Approved Notice of 17th Annual General Meeting and Directors Report along with applicable annexure thereto for the Financial Year 2016-17.

3.Appoint Mr. Sumit Gupta, Practicing Company Secretary as the Scrutinizer to oversee the e-voting (remote e-voting) process at the Annual General Meeting of the company

4.Period of Book Closure for the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

Please update the same in your records.
Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.