Edynamics Solutions: Outcome of board meeting

With reference to the Intimation of Board Meeting dated 23rd May, 2017, This is to inform you that Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on today, i.e. 27th May, 2017 at the registered office of the Company, inter alia discussed and deferred at a future date the following proposals:-Increase in Authorised Share Capital and consequent Alteration in the Capital Clause of Memorandum of Association;-Issue of equity shares on Preferential Basis and other related matters as intimated vide letter dated 23rd May, 2017This is for your information and records.Source : BSE