you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 08, 2017 09:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Educomp Sol's board meeting on May 10, 2017

This is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of directors of the company will be held on Wednesday, May 10, 2017.

Notice pursuant to applicable regulations of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, be and is hereby given that the meeting of the Board of directors of the company will be held on Wednesday, May 10, 2017, inter alia, to consider and take on record the resignation(s) of the two independent directors of the companySource : BSE

