Edelweiss to acquire Religare's securities business

Edelweiss and Religare today announced the acquisition by Edelweiss Wealth Management of Religare’s securities business, which includes securities and commodities broking, and depository participant services.

Edelweiss will also take on the pan-India distribution of around 1,250 points of presence including over 90 branches, over 1 million clients and the employees of the business. The acquisition is subject to receipt of requisite regulatory clearances and fulfillment of terms and conditions customary to a transaction of this nature.Source : BSE