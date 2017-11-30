Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance gets further capital infusion of Rs 670 crore

Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance today announced it has received equity capital infusion of Rs 670 crore, from Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd. and Tokio Marine Holdings Inc.

