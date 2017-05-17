May 17, 2017 11:12 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Edelweiss Financial Services recommends final dividend
Edelweiss Financial Services has informed that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 17, 2017, have recommended a final dividend of 30 paise per equity share (on the face value of Re. 1 each), subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company to be held on August 02, 2017.
