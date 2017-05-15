ECS Biztech's board meeting on May 24, 2017

Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, May 24, 2O17, at the Registered Office of the Company, to inter alia consider, approve and take on record the audited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended on March 31, 2017.Source : BSE